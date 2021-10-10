Helical (LON:HLCL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $443.88

Helical plc (LON:HLCL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 443.88 ($5.80) and traded as high as GBX 470 ($6.14). Helical shares last traded at GBX 460 ($6.01), with a volume of 88,250 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £562.70 million and a P/E ratio of 31.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 462.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 444.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.07.

About Helical (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.