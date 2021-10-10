Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,488,000 after buying an additional 2,935,130 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,128,000 after purchasing an additional 542,472 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,577,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,467,000 after purchasing an additional 338,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,819,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.61.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

