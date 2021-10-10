Hercules Capital, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. The firm had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million.

HTGC stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hercules Capital by 112.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.