Hess (NYSE:HES) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $87.80 and last traded at $87.79. 53,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,127,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.79.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of -165.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 1,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hess by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

