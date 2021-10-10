Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.32.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.