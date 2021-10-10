Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Purchases 2,480 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $51,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG opened at $62.32 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.