Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 1,880 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 0.2% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,014,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after buying an additional 862,998 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,788,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after buying an additional 256,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $268.08 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $186.93 and a 1-year high of $277.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.98 and its 200 day moving average is $268.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

