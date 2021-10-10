Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.970-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.70 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.950-$8.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $217.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.36. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $159.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $150.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.21.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

