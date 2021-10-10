Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,998,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Horace Mann Educators worth $112,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 32.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 71,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 52,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $134,619.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,665 shares of company stock worth $708,270. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $33.64 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.