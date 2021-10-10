Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires 1,451 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 688,458 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000.

VNQ stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.81. 5,295,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,720. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

