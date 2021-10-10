Horizon Investment Services LLC Boosts Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,781 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AKAM. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $102.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,230. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average of $112.00. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

