Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys 2,735 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,728,000 after buying an additional 1,768,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,240,000 after buying an additional 731,379 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,158,000 after buying an additional 1,906,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in UGI by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,978,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,927,000 after purchasing an additional 105,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UGI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,952,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $44.21. 463,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,859. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

