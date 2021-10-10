Horizon Investment Services LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.00. 1,804,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,671. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,333. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.