Horizon Investment Services LLC Invests $378,000 in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of OTTR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 77,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

