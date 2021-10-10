Horizon Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Qorvo makes up approximately 1.7% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

QRVO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.83. 643,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,631. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.12. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.56 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

