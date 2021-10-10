Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

HLI stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $61.19 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.21.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,592,000 after buying an additional 37,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,692,000 after purchasing an additional 72,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

