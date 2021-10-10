Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,324. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.