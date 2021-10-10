Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $19.69 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.5% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.34. 39,389,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,534,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

