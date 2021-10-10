Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $192.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $180.50 on Thursday. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $142.21 and a 1-year high of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.99 and a 200 day moving average of $191.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 55.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

