Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPP stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -669.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

