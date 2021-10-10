Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BOSSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of BOSSY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.68. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.80 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

