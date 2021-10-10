HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HUTCHMED from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HUTCHMED presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.25.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in HUTCHMED by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

