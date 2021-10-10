i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a market cap of $800.37 million, a P/E ratio of -73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.65. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,074,000 after buying an additional 106,819 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 44.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
