i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a market cap of $800.37 million, a P/E ratio of -73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.65. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,074,000 after buying an additional 106,819 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 44.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

