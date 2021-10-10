Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) dropped 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.66 and last traded at $30.06. Approximately 7,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 238,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

ICVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.82.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. Research analysts expect that Icosavax Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

