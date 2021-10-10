Idena (IDNA) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Idena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idena has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Idena has a market cap of $5.68 million and $82,607.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063629 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00072574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00104302 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00129777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00083214 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 74,889,936 coins and its circulating supply is 51,727,814 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

