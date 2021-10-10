IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Raised to $256.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $253.00 to $256.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $211.82 on Thursday. IDEX has a 12 month low of $166.51 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,431,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,209,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

