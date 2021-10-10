IG Gold (IGG) Reaches Market Cap of $4.52 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a market cap of $4.52 million and $150,525.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00063352 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00046929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

