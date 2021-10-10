Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Lowered to $198.00 at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $198.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.88.

NYSE:ITW opened at $216.40 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $192.29 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.31 and a 200-day moving average of $226.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,983,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,859,000 after acquiring an additional 390,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after acquiring an additional 345,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after acquiring an additional 340,798 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

