Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ILMN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $432.83.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $410.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina has a twelve month low of $288.01 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total value of $145,923.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,790,622.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,642 shares of company stock worth $1,268,895. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.