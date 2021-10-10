imbrex (REX) Price Tops $0.0153 on Exchanges

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. imbrex has a total market cap of $132,711.36 and $295.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, imbrex has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get imbrex alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00226167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00100401 BTC.

imbrex Profile

REX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.