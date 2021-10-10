IMI (LON:IMI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,654.78

IMI plc (LON:IMI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,654.78 ($21.62) and traded as high as GBX 1,657 ($21.65). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,641 ($21.44), with a volume of 300,012 shares.

IMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

The stock has a market cap of £4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,757.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,657.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. IMI’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

About IMI (LON:IMI)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

