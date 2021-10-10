Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.59). Immunic reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($3.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($2.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14).

IMUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 391,501 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 228,547 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 401,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 34,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 102,277 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunic stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. 277,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,101. Immunic has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $211.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.03.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

