Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.59. Independent Bank posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.15 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.37%.

IBCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1,603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

