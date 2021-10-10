Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $194.23

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 194.23 ($2.54) and traded as high as GBX 220.80 ($2.88). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 216 ($2.82), with a volume of 1,306,174 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Indivior in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Indivior alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 194.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 164.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other Indivior news, insider Graham Hetherington purchased 29,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £49,966.20 ($65,281.16). Also, insider Jerome Lande sold 184,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.13), for a total value of £300,276.97 ($392,313.78). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 575,568 shares of company stock valued at $93,003,537.

About Indivior (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.