Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Shares of IEA stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ares Management Corp acquired 3,185,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,035,429.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

