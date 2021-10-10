ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.78

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 160308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth $64,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter worth $89,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

