Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Now Covered by Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $55.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,111,000 after purchasing an additional 532,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,359,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,975,000 after purchasing an additional 225,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,391 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,423,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,007,000 after buying an additional 136,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.