Innova (INN) Price Hits $0.0250 on Major Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Innova has a total market capitalization of $172,506.28 and approximately $115.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Innova has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

