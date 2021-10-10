Insider Buying: VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) Insider Acquires 3,300 Shares of Stock

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) insider Sean Hurst purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £9,834 ($12,848.18).

Shares of VietNam stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £89.12 million and a P/E ratio of 1.87. VietNam Holding Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 287.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 254.16.

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

