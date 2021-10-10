Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Chairman Sells 77,661 Shares of Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BR stock opened at $168.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.56. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BR. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,864 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,846 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,878,000 after acquiring an additional 737,057 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,795,000 after acquiring an additional 483,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $46,946,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.