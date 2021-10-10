Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Sells 6,671 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $144,227.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MYOV. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

