Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 415 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $40,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $37,316.80.

On Wednesday, August 4th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $35,403.65.

On Wednesday, July 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $30,104.10.

NYSE:TNET opened at $99.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.60 and a 52-week high of $101.61.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after acquiring an additional 467,624 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 336,045 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,385,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,471,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,538,000 after acquiring an additional 166,978 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

