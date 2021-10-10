Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,341,180.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $1,341,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $75.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.55. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 2.36.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 75.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,915,000 after acquiring an additional 456,546 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP grew its position in XPEL by 425.2% during the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 357,132 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in XPEL by 12.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after buying an additional 116,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in XPEL by 217.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after buying an additional 113,861 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 383.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 112,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

