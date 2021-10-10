Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Insmed has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 675.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.