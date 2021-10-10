Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Intel also posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $53.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $218.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

