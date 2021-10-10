InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on October 27th

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

InterDigital has raised its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years. InterDigital has a payout ratio of 142.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect InterDigital to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Get InterDigital alerts:

IDCC stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.