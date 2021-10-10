International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives $153.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $143.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

