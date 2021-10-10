Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $544.55.

INTU stock opened at $531.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $550.63 and its 200-day moving average is $483.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $145.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a twelve month low of $312.05 and a twelve month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

