Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 253,610 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 334,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 245,922 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 265,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCS opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $23.63.

