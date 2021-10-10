Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.09

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 9713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,463,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,432,000 after purchasing an additional 296,415 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,778,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,401,000 after purchasing an additional 708,208 shares in the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

